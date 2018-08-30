El Juzgado de Instrucción 4 de Lleida ha citado a declarar como testigos a una veintena de mossos d'Esquadra en la causa por presunta desobediencia el 1-O, cuando el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ordenó a los cuerpos policiales impedir el referéndum, ha informado la Unió Sindical de la Policia Autonòmica de Catalunya (Uspac).
Estos agentes, que participaron en el operativo policial, tendrán que prestar declaración en el juzgado en octubre, ha adelantado este jueves el diario 'Segre'.
Agentes de la Guardia Civil entraron en la comisaría de los Mossos d'Esquadra de Lleida el 19 de octubre de 2017 con un requerimiento para obtener información del 1-O.
El magistrado del Juzgado de instrucción 4 de Lleida dictó en marzo una resolución que afirmaba que tenía indicios de un plan organizado desde la dirección de los Mossos "encaminado a favorecer la celebración del referéndum" del 1 de octubre y acordó inhibir las diligencias, en favor del juzgado central de instrucción 3 de la Audiencia Nacional, del que es titular Carmen Lamela.
La magistrada rechazó en abril la inhibición planteada por un juez sobre la causa por presunta desobediencia y sedición de los mandos de Mossos de Lleida el 1-O advirtiendo de que, si asumiera esta causa contra los Mossos de Lleida, debería investigar la actividad de los 7.000 mossos que trabajaron el 1-O, lo que convertiría el procedimiento judicial en "total y absolutamente imposible".
