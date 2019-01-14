El presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, acusará al Estado de vulnerar derechos fundamentales en el escrito de defensa del juicio: "No presentamos un escrito de defensa, presentamos un escrito de acusación ante el Estado".
Lo han explicado este lunes en rueda de prensa el vicepresidente de la entidad, Marcel Mauri, junto a los abogados Magda Oranich, August Gil Matamala, Carme Herranz y Olivier Peter, y acompañado de otros juristas.
Mauri ha afirmado que el juicio sobre el proceso independentista será "un juicio político en el que se evidenciará la vulneración de derechos fundamentales", como el de la libertad de expresión, de reunión, de disidencia política, de la autodeterminación de Catalunya, y lo considera un juicio sin garantías.
Ha insistido en que el Estado "ha suspendido los derechos políticos democráticos para preservar su unidad y ha enviado un mensaje claro: la unidad de España está por encima de los derechos más básicos". Para él, esto no solo afecta al independentismo, sino a todos los ciudadanos del Estado, y ha sostenido que "en una democracia madura la unidad del Estado no se puede blindar a costa de amputar derechos".
Libertad de expresión
Gemma Calvet ha asegurado que el Estado está vulnerando el derecho a la libertad de expresión y convirtiendo su ejercicio "en un delito". "La Fiscalía, la Abogacía del Estado y Vox quieren incriminar conductas amparadas en la libertad de expresión", como actividades que difunden opiniones favorables al independentismo.
Magda Oranich ha argumentado que la causa del Tribunal Supremo contra el proceso independentista es una "amenaza directa a un derecho esencial como el derecho a reunión pacífica y manifestación". Ha afirmado que la justicia del Estado ha utilizado la acusación contra los dirigentes soberanistas "como un castigo por haber desafiado el 'status quo'", y ha acusado al poder judicial de abusar de la prisión provisional.
August Gil Matamala ha relatado que durante la instrucción se han cometido vulneraciones de garantías procesales, de manera que será "un juicio sin garantías que vulnera el derecho fundamental a un proceso equitativo".
