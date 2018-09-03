TVE emitirá en los próximos meses la segunda temporada de 14 de abril. La República, cuyos capítulos llevan grabados siete años y estaban listos para emitirse a continuación de la primera temporada, que concluyó en abril de 2011.
El anuncio lo ha hecho esta tarde el director de cine y ficción de TVE, Fernando López Puig, en el Festival de Televisión de Vitoria (FesTVal).
La primera temporada de 14 de abril. La República comprendía desde el otoño de 1931 hasta septiembre de 1932. La segunda entrega, que en un principio iba a emitirse a principios de 2012, comenzaba minutos después del final del último capítulo y acababa el 18 de julio de 1936, día en que estalló la guerra civil.
El ente público justificó el retraso en la emisión de la segunda temporada en problemas presupuestarios por la crisis económica, pero varios actores de la serie y formaciones políticas hablaron de "censura", ya que su desaparición de la parrilla coincidió con el regreso del PP al Gobierno.
Preguntado en el Festival de Vitoria por los planes de TVE con esta ficción, López Puig ha desvelado que el ente tiene previsto emitir en los próximos meses la segunda temporada.
Aún no hay fecha para ello porque, según ha reconocido, al haber pasado tanto tiempo se está estudiando cuándo y cómo programarlos, ya que además de haber cambiado los hábitos de los televidentes "convendría recordar" la primera temporada, de trece episodios.
Junto con 14 de abril. La República, TVE quiere recuperar varias producciones que llevan grabadas también desde 2011, como Volveremos, La conspiración, Tres días de abril y otra sobre la vida de Mario Onaindia, para las que tampoco hay fecha de emisión.
