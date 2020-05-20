madridActualizado:
El portavoz adjunto de Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, ha defendido la postura de su partido respecto a la prórroga del estado de alarma. Los 10 diputados naranjas votarán a favor de dicha prórroga tras negociar con el Gobierno que ésta fuera de 15 días. "Cs hace política útil, ha conseguido cosas trabajando, no solo con palabras, con discursos grandilocuentes", ha afirmado Bal, aunque ha advertido al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que "no se equivoque" porque "no tiene un nuevo socio".
"Hay que arremangarse, hay que estar dispuesto a trabajar", le ha espetado Bal a los grupos de la oposición. El diputado de Cs ha criticado la postura de Vox, a quienes se ha referido como "los señores del no radical, los que siempre votan que no": "El confinamiento es muy duro pero hay que tomar decisiones con la cabeza, no con las tripas", les ha dicho.
Bal también le ha dedicado unas palabras al Partido Popular, su socio de gobierno en algunos municipios y autonomías. "Gobernamos para 20 millones de españoles", le ha recordado el diputado de Cs. Ha asegurado que su formación también votaría a favor de la prórroga si fueran los populares quienes gobernaran: "Tendrían nuestra lealtad", le ha dicho a Pablo Casado.
El diputado de Cs ha hecho hincapié en que Sánchez "no se acomode" ni se "apoltrone" porque no tiene garantizado el apoyo de su formación en las sucesivas prórrogas: "Nosotros queremos que usted venga aquí a rendir cuentas", ha subrayado. Asimismo ha recordado que el grupo socialista hablaba de la "insignificancia" de su grupo hace poco tiempo. "No nos amenace", ha inquirido.
