El 52,6% de los españoles rechaza la aprobación de decretos leyes por parte del Gobierno dada la proximidad de las elecciones generales del 28A, y el 32,6 % lo ve bien, según el barómetro que publica este domingo el periódico ABC.

El barómetro llevado a cabo por GAD3/ABC entre los días 4 y 8 de marzo a partir de 1.000 entrevistas telefónicas también preguntó a los encuestados sobre la publicación del libro Manual de resistencia, del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y un 34,6 % de los sondeados consideraron que les parecía mal.

El 33,1% de los participantes en la encuesta mostró indiferencia por la publicación y el 28,5 % consideró que estaba bien.

Sobre la campaña electoral, dos de cada tres españoles confiesan que la campaña les interesa poco o nada, y en relación con la posibilidad de cambiar de voto, el 64,1% dijo que no lo modifica, el 30,6% sí y el 5,3% no sabe o no contesta.

Según GAD3, los votantes de Ciudadanos (Cs) son los que presentan una menor fidelidad, pues casi la mitad, el 48%, no descarta votar a otro partido. En Vox, esa volatilidad es del 19% y en el PSOE del 18%.

En cuanto a si el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, cumplirá su compromiso preelectoral de no pactar con Pedro Sánchez, el 56 % de los encuestados no lo cree, el 24,1% sí y un 19,9% no sabe o no contesta.

Según el sondeo de ABC, ni siquiera entre los votantes de Cs se creen del todo la decisión de su partido. El 41% de sus electores piensan que Rivera acabará pactando con Sánchez o el PSOE si es necesario, y la misma desconfianza existe entre los votantes de PP (el 41%).

En cuanto al electorado del PSOE, el 59% opina que Cs no respetará su compromiso y el 20% piensa que sí.