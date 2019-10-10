Público
Almeida planea una ola de privatizaciones en Madrid tras la etapa de municipalizaciones de Carmena

"No entendemos por qué EMT tiene que gestionar el Teleférico, tampoco por qué Bicimad no puede estar en un régimen de externacionalización", ha remachado el alcalde de la capital.

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, durante su intervención en la inauguración de la V edición del Summit Shoppìng Tourism & Economy Madrid celebrada este lunes en CaixaForum. EFE/Javier Liaño

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha asegurado este jueves que el equipo de Gobierno se encuentra en una "fase de estudio y preparación sobre eventuales decisiones" respecto a reversión de las municipalizaciones de servicios llevadas a cabo por el anterior equipo de Gobierno, capitaneado por Manuela Carmena.

"No hay decisiones tomadas al respecto, estamos en una fase de estudio y preparación sobre eventuales decisiones", ha indicado el regidor de la capital en la rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta de Gobierno.

Almeida ha remarcado que son "contrarios" a municipalizaciones

En esta línea, Almeida ha remarcado que son "contrarios" a esas municipalizaciones, y entienden que esos procesos "no han beneficiado la gestión de esas empresas". "Conviene estudiar la situación, y si hay soluciones mejores y menos gravosas tomaremos la decisión de su momento", ha lanzado.

"No entendemos por qué EMT tiene que gestionar el Teleférico, tampoco por qué Bicimad no puede estar en un régimen de externacionalización", ha remachado. Cabe recordar que el servicio de bicicletas cerró su primer balance como ente municipal (2017) con más de 3,3 millones de viajes, un 12% menos de incidencias respecto a su época gestionada por empresas privadas, así como sin pérdidas económicas.

