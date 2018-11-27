Los Mossos d'Esquadra ha registrado el Centro de Tenologías de la Información (CTTI) y la sede del Institut de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC) en busca de contratos irregulares entre las dos entidades cuando Laura Borràs, actual consellera de Cultura, era directora del ILC.
Con el objetivo de certificar si fue Borràs quien ordenó los cambios pertinentes a uno de sus subordinados, concretamente si mandó fraccionar los contratos para crear páginas web evitando así que salieran a concurso público, el Área de Delitos Económicos de la policía autonómica ha abierto la investigación, según confirman varios medios.
Los contratos no podrían superar los 18.000 euros según la normativa, eludiendo la competencia y siendo factible que los contratos se adjudiquen 'a dedo'.
Los agentes personados tanto el CTTI y el ILC han registrados las sedes en el trascurso de la operación denominada 'Atenea', según La Ser, para buscar el posible rastro de los sitios web y las comunicaciones utilizadas para su contratación en el Centro de Tecnologías y en el Institut para encontrar los contratos y poder contrastar si fueron modificados.
