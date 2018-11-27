El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, ha afirmado este lunes que EEUU alcanzó la independencia prácticamente sin historia y que "lo único que habían hecho era matar a cuatro indios", en referencia al exterminio de indígenas en este país.
Durante su intervención en un foro organizado por la Universidad Complutense sobre el futuro de Europa, al que también asistió el titular alemán de Exteriores, Heiko Maas, Borrell argumentó que EEUU tiene un mayor nivel de integración política por dos motivos principales: el primero, porque todos tienen el mismo idioma y, segundo, dijo, "porque tienen muy poca historia detrás. Nacieron a la independencia prácticamente sin historia, lo único que habían hecho era matar a cuatro indios, pero aparte de eso... fue muy fácil".
Una resolución publicada este martes en el BOE señala que la Comisión Nacional del Mercados de Valores (CNMV) ha impuesto una multa de 30.000 euros al ministro por el uso de información privilegiada en la venta de acciones de Abengoa. En este sentido, el organismo supervisor multa a Borrell por "infracción muy grave" tras declarar firme en vía administrativa la resolución sancionatoria contra el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores que aprobó el Consejo de la CNMV el pasado 27 de septiembre.
Al conocerse la noticia, la oposición ha pedido la dimisión de Borrell. "Este Gobierno no se puede permitir un ministro sancionado por la CNMV por vender acciones con información privilegiada. Respeto a Borrell por su altura política y creo que dimitirá sin necesidad de que se lo exijamos", ha criticado el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, en Twitter.
Si embargo, fuentes de La Moncloa han confirmado que el ministro "tiene el total respaldo del Gobierno".
