Iglesias pide la dimisión de Borrell tras ser sancionado por la CNMV

"Este gobierno no se puede permitir un ministro sancionado por la CNMV por vender acciones con información privilegiada. Respeto a Borrell por su altura política y creo que dimitirá sin necesidad de que se lo exijamos", ha escrito en Twitter. 

Pablo Iglesias en el Congreso de los Diputados.- EFE

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha pedido este martes la dimisión del ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, tras conocer que la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) le ha impuesto una multa de 30.000 euros por vender acciones de Abengoa cuando era consejero de la compañía.

"Este gobierno no se puede permitir un ministro sancionado por la CNMV por vender acciones con información privilegiada. Respeto a Borrell por su inteligencia y su altura política y creo que dimitirá sin necesidad de que se lo exijamos. Hoy tiene la oportunidad de dar ejemplo", ha escrito Iglesias en Twitter.

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publica este martes la resolución de la CNMV que multa a Borrell por una infracción muy grave de la Ley del Mercado de Valores cometida por el ministro al vender 10.000 acciones de Abengoa por un importe de 9.030 euros el 24 noviembre de 2015, cuando aún era consejero de esta compañía y por lo tanto disponía de información privilegiada que no había sido publicada.

