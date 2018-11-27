El diputado de ERC señalado por Borrell exige su dimisión: "Esto sí que es un escupitajo"

El diputado de ERC al que el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, acusó de escupirle en el Congreso, Jordi Salvador, ha exigido su dimisión tras conocerse la multa que le ha impuesto la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) por el uso de información privilegiada en la venta de acciones de Abengoa. "Esto sí que es un escupitajo de verdad", ha dicho.
La semana pasada, Borrell acusó a Salvador de haberle escupido cuando salía del Salón de Plenos para acompañar al portavoz adjunto de ERC, Gabriel Rufián, al que la presidenta de la Cámara, Ana Pastor, había expulsado por hacer caso omiso a sus llamadas al orden tras el duro rifirrafe que mantuvo con el ministro. Un acusación que el propio diputado ya desmintió.
Este martes, tras conocerse la multa que la CNMV ha impuesto al jefe de la diplomacia española, el independentista catalán ha aprovechado para cargar contra él y pedirle, una vez más, que presente su dimisión.
"¿Cuántos minutos de VAR? Este personaje en un país o Reino normal ya habría dimitido o sería cesado de inmediato", ha escrito Salvador en su cuenta personal de Twitter. "Esto sí es un escupitajo de verdad a toda la sociedad española y un insulto al socialismo y a sus votantes de buena fe", reza otro de los comentarios publicados y que ha recogido Europa Press.
¿Cúantos minutos de VAR? Este personaje en un país o Reino normal ya habría dimitido o sería cesado de inmediato. La CNMV multa a Borrell con 30.000 euros por las acciones de Abengoa - Público https://t.co/J53RXG5Hee— jordi salvador duch (@jsalvadorduch) 27 de noviembre de 2018
