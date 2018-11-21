Ana Pastor expulsa a Rufián del hemiciclo tras llamar "indigno" y "hooligan" a Borrell

La presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, ha expulsado este miércoles del Congreso de los Diputados al diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián tras un duro encontronazo con el ministros de Exteriores, Josep Borrell. Durante una pregunta parlamentaria, Rufián ha llamado a Borrell "hooligan" y lo ha calificado como "el ministro más indigno de la democracia española".
El diputado ha asegurado que "cada vez que nos llamen golpistas, les llamaremos fascistas y les recordaremos los tiros que hay en este techo (el del hemiciclo del Congreso)". También ha acusado al ministro de "pertenecer a una organización de extrema derecha como es Sociedad Civil Catalana".
"Ha vertido usted sobre el hemiciclo esa mezcla de serrín y estiércol, que es lo único que es capaz de producir", le ha contestado Borrell, provocando el aplauso de su bancada y de diputados de otros grupos. Rufián se ha levantado entonces de su escaño, momento en el que Ana Pastor le ha llamado al orden por primera vez. Tras la primera llamada al orden, la presidenta del Congreso le ha pedido silencio al diputado de ERC, que ha seguido quejándose, con el micrófono cerrado. Pastor le ha vuelto a advertir, recordando que una tercera llamada conllevaría la expulsión, una expulsión del hemiciclo que finalmente se ha producido.
#SesiónDeControl Es el turno de @gabrielrufian de @Esquerra_ERC. Pregunta a @JosepBorrellF, ministro de @MAECgob, "qué valoración hace el Ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación de la gestión de su Ministerio?" 🔽 pic.twitter.com/UZMrIgtDKS— Congreso (@Congreso_Es) 21 de noviembre de 2018
Tras la expulsión, Pastor ha realizado un discurso reprochando a los diputados su actitud: "Esta es la casa de la palabra, pero no pude ser utilizada por ninguno para insultar. Voy a retirar las palabras fascista y golpista del diario de sesiones. El Diario de Sesiones se leerá también dentro de cien años. Estamos demostrando que no utilizamos bien la palabra que nos han dado los españoles para representarles".
((Habrá ampliación))
