Sesión de control al Gobierno Casado utiliza una pregunta sobre Andalucía para traer la guerra del CGPJ al Congreso

El presidente del Gobierno le afea el uso de la pregunta parlamentaria  y le advierte de que "no se puede gobernar Andalucía despreciándola. A su lado, Mariano Rajoy es un moderado".

El presidente del Partido Popular Pablo Casado, en sesión de control en el Congreso de los Diputados.- EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

También en el Congreso. La guerra que ha abierto la ruptura del pacto que serviría para acometer la renovación del CGPJ acaba de empezar, y, si el martes el Senado vivía un tenso cara a cara entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el senador Ignacio Cosidó, este miércoles ha sido Casado el que ha llevado el asunto al Congreso

El presidente del PP ha utilizado una pregunta al Líder del Ejecutivo sobre la situación de Andalucía para acusarle, como ya hiciera ayer ante los medios de comunicación, de filtrar los nombres de los vocales y el presidente del órgano de gobierno de los jueces. "Ya veo que Andalucía a usted no le importa nada. El problema que tiene usted, como muchos de sus diputados, es que la desprecia, y no se puede gobernar Andalucía despreciándola", le ha advertido Sánchez, que ha asegurado que al lado de Casado "el señor Rajoy es un moderado".

((Habrá ampliación))

