Anticapitalistas acusa al Gobierno de aplicar "medidas cosméticas"

El sector Anticapitalistas de Podemos ha criticado al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez porque su llegada a La Moncloa "ha estado marcada por medidas cosméticas". El diputado en la Asamblea de Madrid por Podemos y portavoz anticapitalista, Raúl Camargo, ha asegurado que la política del Ejecutivo ha estado marcada por "una parálisis en todo lo que tiene que ver con medidas más profundas en materia de inversión y presupuestos".
"Es necesario crear una oposición de izquierdas a Sánchez y crear una alternativa contra las políticas de derechas vengan del color que vengan”, ha añadido Carmargo, que ha participado esta semana en la IX edición de la Universidad de Anticapitalistas.
La cita, que ha concluido este sábado, ha contado con la participación de alrededor de 1.000 personas, según ha destacado Anticapitalistas en un comunicado. El lema que ha conducido la edición de este año ha sido en homenaje al 50 aniversario del mayo del 68: “Continuar la lucha, transformar el mundo, cambiar la vida”.
Además de debatir sobre el Gobierno del PSOE, la Universidad de Anticapitalistas ha tratado otros temas como el movimiento feminista ─"capaz de marcar la agenda mediática este año y de cambiar el sentido común del conjunto de la sociedad"─, el otoño catalán, la cuestión migratoria o "la incipiente precariedad laboral".
