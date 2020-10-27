Estás leyendo: Anticorrupción quiere sentar en el banquillo a Ignacio González y al yerno de Villar Mir por el tren de Navalcarnero

Anticorrupción quiere sentar en el banquillo a Ignacio González y al yerno de Villar Mir por el tren de Navalcarnero

Están acusados de tráfico de influencias, cohecho y falsedad documental. La Fiscalía libra al propio Villar Mir ya que considera que no hay indicios suficientes contra él. 

El expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid Ignacio González - EFE
madrid

efe

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha solicitado al juez del caso Lezo que procese al expresidente madrileño Ignacio González y a Javier López Madrid –yerno del expresidente de OHL Juan Miguel Villar Mir, al que el fiscal exculpa de estos hechos– por la presunta adjudicación irregular en 2007 a dicha empresa de la obra pública del tren de Navalcarnero (Madrid).

Según ha informado a través de una nota de prensa, la Fiscalía ha pedido al juez Manuel García Castellón llevar también al banquillo a otros cuatro imputados en esta pieza, la número 3 de Lezo: el exgerente del Canal de Isabel II Ildefonso de Miguel, al empresario Adrián de la Joya –relacionado también con el excomisario José Villarejo– , y a los exdirectivos de OHL Felicísimo Damián Ramos y Arturo Martín de Nicolás Cañas.

A los seis les considera responsables de delitos, según los casos, de tráfico de influencias, cohecho y falsedad documental.

A juicio de Anticorrupción, la investigación ha revelado que la adjudicación de este contrato obedeció presuntamente a un plan ideado por los investigados Javier López Madrid –consejero de OHL– y Rafael Arturo Martín de Nicolás Cañas -Consejero Director General de Construcción Nacional de OHL- consistente en asegurarse la adjudicación inicial y conseguir la posterior autorización de un modificado contractual.

Para lograr ese propósito ambos investigados destinaron 2,5 millones de dólares al abono de una ilícita comisión entre cuyos beneficiarios se encontraban los investigados Ildefonso de Miguel Rodríguez -Director Gerente de Canal de Isabel II- e Ignacio González -Presidente del Ente Público Canal de Isabel II y Vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid-.

Para ejecutar ese plan y llevar a cabo el pago de la citada comisión todos ellos contaron con la colaboración esencial de los investigados Felicísimo Damián Ramos –Director de Control de Gestión de OHL– y Adrián de la Joya Ruiz de Velasco -empresario con actividad en varios sectores-.

Respecto a los investigados Juan Miguel Villar Mir, Tomás García Madrid y Jesús Trabada Guijarro, la Fiscalía no ha apreciado que existan indicios suficientes para poder formular acusación.

