Desde su partido, Adelante Cádiz, esperan "que tanto la asociación como sus voceros Vox y Hazte Oír hayan tomado conciencia de que la libertad se les queda demasiado grande".

El alcalde de Cádiz, José María González, 'Kichi'. EFE/Archivo.

europa press

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Cádiz ha archivado la denuncia interpuesta por la Asociación de Abogados Cristianos contra el alcalde de Cádiz, José María González "Kichi", por haber permitido que símbolos LGBTI estuvieran vigentes en la fachada del Ayuntamiento el Día del Orgullo.

Según informa el Ayuntamiento en un comunicado, el juzgado atiende así a la petición tanto la Fiscalía como del propio Consistorio que habían pedido el archivo de la causa al entender que no había indicio de delitos ante la denuncia presentada por la asociación.

Desde el gobierno local de Adelante Cádiz señalan que "tanto desde la Fiscalía como desde el Juzgado entienden que bajo ningún concepto defender la libertad y defender la igualdad no puede ser jamás un delito" y esperan "que tanto la asociación como sus voceros Vox y Hazte Oír hayan tomado conciencia de que la libertad se les queda demasiado grande para interponer denuncias falsas e infundadas".

