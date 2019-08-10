La Audiencia Nacional admite a trámite la denuncia de Vox a Bildu por homenajes a etarras en Hernani y Oñate

El Juzgado Central número 4 de la Audiencia Nacional ha admitido a trámite la denuncia presentada por Vox contra los alcaldes de las localidades guipuzcoanas de Hernani y Oñate y contra la formación política EH Bildu por enaltecimiento del terrorismo, tras los homenajes a expresos etarras en estos dos municipios.
Según ha informado Vox, el juez, en un auto notificado este viernes, ha acordado acumular esta denuncia en el mismo procedimiento en el que se tramita las denuncias que la Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo (AVT) interpuso por los mismos hechos.
En concreto, el partido de extrema derecha denuncia por "enaltecimiento del terrorismo" los homenajes que recibieron los expresos etarras José Javier Zabaleta 'Baldo' y Javier Ugarte Villar tras su excarcelación el último fin de semana de julio.
La formación liderada por Santiago Abascal destaca que "estas acciones deben quedar excluidas de todo amparo legal y debe decaer cualquier derecho fundamental de expresión o libertad", al tratarse de terrorismo.
El partido basa su denuncia -dirigida a los alcaldes, a los organizadores de los actos y "a todos aquellos que hubieran colaborado con la difusión y publicidad de la celebración"- en los artículos 578, 579 bis y 580 del Código Penal y en "la doctrina del Tribunal Supremo y del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH)".
