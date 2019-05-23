La Audiencia Nacional investiga a OHL por sobornos generalizados a políticos y funcionarios para obtener contratos públicos

La Audiencia Nacional investiga a la constructora OHL por haber desarrollado una trama de sobornos "generalizada" para comprar la voluntad políticos y funcionarios públicos a cambio de adjudicaciones de obra pública, según informa este jueves Vozpópuli.
El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García-Castellón analiza a instancias de un informe de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción varios contratos de obra pública adjudicados entre 2003 y 2014 en Andalucía, Extremadura, Canarias y Madrid. Estos podrían haber sido amañados previo pago de comisiones ilegales por un valor de 38,6 millones de euros.
Todo parte del hallazgo de 21 grabaciones que se hallaron durante un registro en el marco de la Operación Lezo en febrero de 2018. Dichas grabaciones estaban en poder de un antiguo directivo de OHL, Paulino Hernández Ros. Las tenía en su domicilio, donde las encontraron los agentes de la Guardia Civil. Hernández Ros aparece en las grabaciones conversando con otros directivos de la constructora presidida por Juan Miguel Villar Mir. Las conversaciones fueron grabadas entre 2006 y 2009.
Tras más de un año de investigación, la Fiscalía Anticorrupción presentó un informe el pasado mes de marzo al juez Manuel García-Castellón, quien decidió entonces abrir una pieza secreta por estos hechos, como adelantó Vozpópuli en su momento. La Fiscalía Anticorrupción trasladó al juez que en su informe que los hechos analizados son "indiciariamente reveladores de la existencia de una práctica generalizada de abono de comisiones a funcionarios públicos por parte de responsables del Grupo OHL para la adjudicación de determinadas obras públicas en todo el territorio nacional".
Paulino Hernández Ros ya prestó declaración como investigado en la pieza secreta el pasado 8 de marzo y Anticorrupción quiere que lo vuelva a hacer, según expone en el escrito, adelantado este jueves por vozpopuli.com.
Fuentes consultadas de la Audiencia Nacional reconocen a Público que la pieza "era secreta hasta hoy".
