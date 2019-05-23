Público
Un avión de Vueling aterriza en El Prat por una falsa amenaza de bomba

El comandante ha aplicado los protocolos de seguridad previstos y se ha acordado que el avión aterrizara en Barcelona.

Imagen de archivo de un avión de la compañía Vueling.

Un avión de la compañía Vueling que cubría la ruta entre París e Ibiza ha tenido que aterrizar en Barcelona por un amenaza de bomba, que ha resultado ser falsa, por lo que los pasajeros están embarcando ya de nuevo rumbo a su destino.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes aeroportuarias, los responsables del aeropuerto parisino Charles de Gaulle han alertado de una amenaza de bomba en un vuelo con destino a Ibiza, en un momento en el que la única aeronave que cubría este trayecto desde la capital francesa era el VLG 2847 de Vueling.

El comandante ha aplicado los protocolos de seguridad previstos y se ha acordado que el avión aterrizara en Barcelona, donde Vueling tiene su base operativa.

El avión ha aterrizado hacia las 14.00 horas en Barcelona sin incidencias entre el pasaje, según las fuentes.

Una vez efectuado el aterrizaje en el aeropuerto de El Prat, efectivos de la Guardia Civil han registrado la aeronave y el equipaje de mano y han confirmado que se trataba de una falsa amenaza.

Ante esta situación, los pasajeros han iniciado ya el trámite para embarcar en otro avión de la misma compañía para volar hacia Ibiza y completar su viaje. 

