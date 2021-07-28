La Audiencia Nacional propone juzgar a López Madrid, a Villarejo y a Redondo por hostigamiento a la doctora Pinto

madrid
El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García-Castellón ha propuesto juzgar al empresario Javier López Madrid, al comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo y a su socio, Rafael Redondo, por presuntos delitos de cohecho por el hostigamiento al que habrían sometido a la doctora María Elisa Pinto.
En el auto de pase a procedimiento abreviado de esta pieza separa 24 del caso 'Tándem', el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción Número 6 recomienda juzgar a López Madrid por cohecho activo y a Villarejo y Redondo por cohecho pasivo. Según el relato judicial, López Madrid habría contratado a Villarejo y Redondo para que llevaran a cabo labores de hostigamiento contra la doctora Pinto, con la que el empresario mantenía un conflicto privado.
Villarejo accedió a información privada de Pinto sin su autorización e intentó interferir en la investigación policial
Villarejo habría realizado, entre septiembre de 2013 y 2014, diversas actuaciones para impedir que la médico denunciase a López Madrid, entre ellas seguimientos, y habría usado medios policiales para desacreditarla después de que denunciara al empresario. Además, detalla el magistrado, Villarejo accedió a información privada de Pinto sin su autorización e intentó interferir en la investigación policial, manipulándola y realizando actuaciones sobre el resultado de una rueda de reconocimiento en la que iba a formar parte.
Asimismo, el instructor refleja la relación que López Madrid habría tenido con distintos policías durante la investigación de los hechos que denunció Pinto, tales como el comisario Enrique García Castaño y el inspector que instruyó la denuncia de la doctora.
