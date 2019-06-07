Público
Ayuntamiento de Barcelona Maragall pide a Colau retirar su candidatura para no "hipotecarse" al PSC y Valls

El ganador de las elecciones y candidato de ERC pide a la alcaldesa en funciones que no se presente a la investidura como líder de un gobierno a tres con ERC y PSC.

El candidato de ERC al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Ernest Maragall. - EFE

Ernest Maragall en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

El candidato de ERC a la Alcaldía de Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, se ha reunido este viernes 7 de junio con la alcaldesa en funciones, Ada Colau. Tras la reunión, Maragall ha ofrecido una rueda de prensa para explicar lo tratado. 

El líder de ERC ha pedido a la alcaldesa en funciones y candidata de BComú, Ada Colau, retirar su candidatura a la investidura como alcaldesa para no "hipotecarse" al PSC y al líder de BCN Canvi-Cs, Manuel Valls. También le ha invitado a volver a las negociaciones para pactar un gobierno conjunto entre republicanos y comuns.

Lo ha dicho después de que la alcaldesa en funciones haya decidido presentarse a la investidura para liderar un gobierno a tres con ERC y PSC. Maragall ha insistido en que este tripartito es imposible, y ha criticado que mantener esta voluntad es "una cortina de humo" para ocultar su decisión de presentarse a la investidura.

