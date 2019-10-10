La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha insistido en que Telemadrid "ya no es un servicio público esencial" y lo ha justificado por la "gran fragmentación de la oferta informativa y televisiva" debido en parte a la existencia de plataformas como "HBO y Netflix".
En una entrevista en el canal de televisión 24 horas, Ayuso ha dicho que "los medios públicos son esenciales", pero "ahora mismo no todos los medios de comunicación lo son".
En su opinión, esto ocurre en el caso de Telemadrid, la televisión pública madrileña, que "ya no es" un servicio público esencial debido a la "gran fragmentación de la oferta informativa y televisiva".
"Tenemos grandes fragmentaciones de la audiencia: tenemos televisiones de pago, audiencias fragmentadas por Internet, HBO, Netflix...", ha añadido.
En segundo lugar, Ayuso ha abogado por "procurar los mejores servicios públicos con los menores impuestos, teniendo en cuenta que una televisión como Telemadrid son 80 millones (de euros) al año y lo sufragan los ciudadanos".
"Pido austeridad y que cumpla con las cuentas, que por ahora es lo que está haciendo", ha apuntado Ayuso, que considera que "lo que nunca podría parar de funcionar es un hospital, el metro o un colegio. Esos son los servicios públicos que catalogo como esenciales por ese motivo", ha añadido.
