Ayuso estudia denunciar al Gobierno central por el reparto de los fondos europeos

madridActualizado:
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, vuelve a confrontar con el Gobierno. En esta ocasión, está estudiando denunciar al Ejecutivo Central por el reparto de los fondos europeos.
Desde la autonomía madrileña defienden que haya una "equidad" en el reparto de dichos fondos entre las distintas autonomías y ha exigido que se tenga en cuenta "que todas las comunidades autonómicas tenemos grandes dificultades" y, por tanto, opina que todas precisan la misma cantidad de dinero.
Según la presidenta, están siendo "premiadas y reconocidas comunidades autónomas de distinto signo político" al de Madrid.
La administración de Ayuso, que ha expresado que, aunque lo estén estudiando, ahora, desde su Gobierno, pretenden "seguir ahondando en la defensa de más información, transparencia y fondos para la Comunidad de Madrid", ha declarado la presidenta este martes en una rueda de prensa tras la inauguración del Museo-Centro de Interpretación del Valle de los Neardentales de Pinilla del Valle.
Del reparto que hará el Ejecutivo socialista, según Efe, un 12,8% irá destinado a la capital. En cifras, esta asciende a 1.284 millones de euros, cuyo fin debería ser paliar los efectos de la pandemia causada por la covid 19. El Gobierno madrileño opina que le corresponderían 640 millones de euros más.
