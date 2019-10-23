La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha pedido explicaciones a la Delegación del Gobierno sobre "por qué sí se autoriza" la manifestación del pasado sábado en la capital (la de por la amnistía de todos los presos político) y no las dos protestas convocadas este jueves en el cementerio de Mingorrubio de orientación franquista.
"Si puede haber un problema de orden público en un cementerio, qué no puede pasar en el corazón de la ciudad de Madrid", ha cuestionado Díaz Ayuso, a cuyo juicio "a todas luces era previsible" que la protesta del pasado sábado acabara con "sillas volando" y "personas mayores corriendo" por la plaza de Callao.
La presidenta ha dejado claro que "evidentemente" la concentración que más le importa es "la que se produce en el centro" de la capital, máxime cuando ocurría, como en el caso del sábado, "al día siguiente de las manifestaciones más violentas que se recuerdan en los últimos años", en alusión a los disturbios sucedidos en Cataluña durante la semana pasada.
El pasado lunes, Díaz Ayuso señaló que, cuando se comuniquen a la Delegación del Gobierno manifestaciones que pueden acabar en altercados, "lo suyo y lo procedente es intentar evitarlas hasta que baje un poco la tensión".
Por su parte, la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid no ha autorizado dos concentraciones convocadas para este jueves en el cementerio de Mingorrubio, coincidiendo con la reinhumación de los restos de Francisco Franco, al entender que podrían producirse "graves problemas de orden público".
Preguntada al respecto a su llegada a la gala de presentación de los Premios Forqué, Ayuso ha dicho que "lo que tiene que primar aquí es el orden público", así como "fomentar esa imagen de región segura y libre" de Madrid.
