Aznar advierte a Sánchez que sus "juegos tácticos" tienen un límite y muestra su apoyo a Casado

El presidente de la FAES y expresidente del Gobierno, José María Aznar, ha advertido este lunes al jefe del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, que sus "juegos tácticos" tienen que tener un límite y que son "claramente negativos" para el país, al tiempo que ha dado su respaldo incondicional al líder del PP, Pablo Casado.
"La lógica institucional no es echar en los demás la responsabilidad de conseguir esa mayoría, ni exigir apoyos gratuitos o afirmar una victoria de largo mientras se advierte de nuevas elecciones", ha reprochado.
En la inauguración del XVI curso de verano FAES sobre "España: calidad democrática, cohesión y futuro del bienestar", Aznar ha asegurado que Casado, quien ha rechazado la abstención ante la investidura de Sánchez, "ha acertado" en las decisiones que ha tomado, tiene la seguridad de que "lo va a seguir haciendo" y es una "garantía de liderazgo".
Por el contrario, ha considerado que algunos comportamientos y estrategias, en referencia a las hechas por Sánchez aunque sin nombrarlo, son negativos porque la Constitución "no es solo un conjunto de preceptos que respetar y cumplir" sino que "tiene que regir actitudes y comportamientos políticos".
Así, ha reclamado que "el que tenga que negociar que negocie" porque, a su juicio, "el free rider" o "el viajero sin billete" no tiene mucho recorrido en lógica democrática.
