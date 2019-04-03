Público
Barack Obama Obama aboga por tumbar las barreras puestas a las mujeres 

El expresidente de EEUU ha mantenido una reunión con Pedro Sánchez donde, entre otras cosas, han hablado del reto del cambio climático.

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, conversa con el expresidente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama./EFE

El expresidente de los Estados Unidos (EEUU) Barack Obama ha considerado este miércoles "un desafío" para los líderes internacionales tumbar las barreras puestas a las mujeres, llamando la atención especialmente sobre "los populismos y aquellos que creen verse amenazados cuando su posición se pone en tela de juicio", teniendo en cuenta que, "quizás, ellas sean más inteligentes".

Obama ha llamado la atención sobre la actitud colaborativa de los jóvenes "más idealistas y listos para zarpar" ante un mundo donde rechazan "frontalmente" los muros.

Así lo ha señalado en una conversación moderada en el la XIX cumbre del Consejo Mundial de Viajes y Turismo, celebrada en Sevilla desde este miércoles, que no ha sido retransmitida en abierto como sí ha sido el resto de la jornada.

El expresidente de Estados Unidos Barack Obama, durante su intervención en la XIX Cumbre del Consejo Mundial de Viajes y Turismo./EFE

Obama, que ha llegado sobre las 14.00 horas al Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos de Sevilla (Fibes) y que, tras su charla de una hora aproximadamente, mantiene una reunión con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha destacado que, ante el reto del cambio climático, la "buena noticia es que se pueden hacer cosas", pero ha lamentado que las políticas no están adaptadas para enfrentarse a estos retos.

"Las nuevas generaciones son más sofisticadas, cosmopolitas y sin miedo a las diferencias o los cambios", asegura Obama

Así, ha advertido que las nuevas generaciones son más "sofisticadas, cosmopolitas y sin miedo a las diferencias o los cambios", por lo que ellos serán "los que nos ayuden a asentar los derechos civiles y de la mujer".

"La mala noticia es que las instituciones que hemos construido no están equipadas para responder a las peticiones de los jóvenes en cuanto a gestionar el cambio climático o ser más tolerantes", ha aseverado Obama, quien ha instado a involucrar más a los jóvenes en política y mostrar que "las instituciones les representa" teniendo en cuenta que, actualmente, las personas de edad más avanzada son las que "tienden a votar más".

