El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, considera que las garantías conseguidas por España sobre Gibraltar tras el "brexit" refuerzan la posición del país para hablar en el futuro "de todo" con el Reino Unido, incluida la cosoberanía del Peñón.
Sánchez hizo esta consideración en su comparecencia ante los periodistas tras la reunión del Consejo Europeo que avaló el acuerdo entre la Unión Europea y el Reino Unido para hacer efectivo el "brexit".
