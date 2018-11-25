Público
Brexit Sánchez se ve reforzado para hablar con Reino Unido de la cosoberanía de Gibraltar

El presidente considera que el acuerdo del brexit le refuerzan políticamente.

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia ante los periodistas tras la reunión del Consejo Europeo que avaló el acuerdo entre la Unión Europea y el Reino Unido para hacer efectivo el brexit.- Horst Wagner/EFE

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, considera que las garantías conseguidas por España sobre Gibraltar tras el "brexit" refuerzan la posición del país para hablar en el futuro "de todo" con el Reino Unido, incluida la cosoberanía del Peñón.

Sánchez hizo esta consideración en su comparecencia ante los periodistas tras la reunión del Consejo Europeo que avaló el acuerdo entre la Unión Europea y el Reino Unido para hacer efectivo el "brexit".

