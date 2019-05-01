La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, salió al balcón de Ferraz el pasado domingo para celebrar la victoria del PSOE en las elecciones generales.

Lucía una camiseta de Mango con el lema Yes, I am a feminist. Es decir, Sí, soy una feminista. El detalle no pasó desapercibido...

Al día siguiente, Calvo explicó a la prensa que se puso la camiseta para reivindicar la igualdad y porque "las mujeres de este país son una parte brillante de la democracia española".

En Al Rojo Vivo, de laSexta, dijo que tenía la prenda desde hace tiempo. "La habrá visto más gente. No fue algo premeditado, buscaba una camiseta blanca y me pareció bien".

Pero, más allá del motivo de haberla elegido para combinar con su traje chaqueta de Zara, lo que ha sorprendido es la prisa que se han dado las compradoras para llevarse la camiseta a casa.

En unas horas, se agotó tanto en las tiendas de Mango como en la web, aunque cabe la posibilidad de escribir a la cadena de ropa para recibir un aviso cuando repongan existencias.