Estás leyendo: El canciller de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, anuncia su dimisión tras ser acusado de corrupción

Público
Público

El canciller de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, anuncia su dimisión tras ser acusado de corrupción

El líder del ÖVP da un paso atrás después de que la Justicia le señalase como responsable de una trama del partido que utilizaba dinero público para financiar campañas de publicidad que mejorasen su imagen de cara a la opinión pública.

Sebastian Kurz, en el anuncio de su dimisión como canciller de Austria.
Sebastian Kurz, en el anuncio de su dimisión como canciller de Austria. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El canciller federal de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, ha anunciado este sábado su dimisión después de que su nombre estuviera implicado en un escándalo de corrupción. Pese a rechazar las imputaciones realizadas por la Justicia contra él y contra su círculo más cercano del partido democristiano ÖVP, el líder conservador ha decidido dejar su puesto en manos del actual ministro de Exteriores, Alexander Schallenber.

Kurz está bajo la mirada de la Justicia. Los tribunales austriacos consideran que el político estaba detrás de una trama de corrupción con la que su partido había usado fondos públicos para financiar una cobertura mediática y edulcorar encuestas favorables a su imagen. 

Todo apunta a que ÖVP podrá seguir en el poder tras la marcha de Kurz, pues Los Verdes exigían su salida de la cancillería para mantener el pacto de Gobierno que habían sellado con los conservadores. Los ecologistas avisaron este viernes, tras conocerse los hechos, que si el joven dirigente austriaco no daba un paso atrás dejarían de sostener al Ejecutivo. 

La dimisión de Kurz hace sonrojar también al PP de Pablo Casado, al ser el tercer invitado de su convención que se ve salpicado por un escándalo. La polémica renuncia del dirigente austriaco se suma a la condena de tres meses de cárcel de Nicolás Sarkozy por la financiación ilegal de su campaña de 2012.  Un anuncio que llegó sólo un día después de que el expresidente francés participase en el gran evento de los populares españoles. Algo similar le ha ocurrido al escritor Nobel Mario Vargas Llosa, cuyo nombre salió en los 'papeles de Pandora', al poco tiempo de dar una polémica charla sobre democracia en el foro del PP.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público