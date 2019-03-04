El expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont ha participado este lunes sin previo aviso en la inauguración de una exposición sobre la lengua catalana organizada en la Eurocámara, lo que supone su primera visita al Parlamento Europeo desde que huyó de la Justicia española a Bélgica.

La exposición, organizada por la Plataforma per la Llengua con el apoyo del eurodiputado del PDeCAT Ramón Tremosa, había sido inicialmente prohibida por la Eurocámara, que después dio su autorización para el acto. La presencia del independentista no había sido anunciada, pero pudo entrar sin problemas en la institución como invitado de Tremosa, según explicó el eurodiputado.

Hace unas semanas el PE no autorizó la celebración de una ponencia en la que estaba invitado a intervenir Puigdemont, así como su sucesor, Quim Torra, si bien no prohibió la entrada en la cámara del exdirigente catalán, sobre quien no pesa ya una euroorden de detención.

Puigdemont consideró que el hecho de que la Eurocámara vetase este acto pero haya autorizado una conferencia en la que participarán varios dirigentes de Vox refleja un "doble estándar que hace daño a la democracia europea" y es un ejemplo de la "triste regresión democrática" que a su juicio ha conocido Europa.

Puigdemont criticó al presidente del PE, el italiano Antonio Tajani (PPE), de quien dijo que "probablemente" está ya en campaña electoral para los comicios europeos de mayo y "debe temerse los malos resultados del PE".

En la inauguración de la exposición, el exdirigente catalán argumentó que la defensa de la lengua catalana "no es solo una lucha por una lengua concreta", sino que en el caso catalán "es también una lucha por la libertad".

Dijo asimismo que si el catalán no puede utilizarse hoy como lengua oficial en el PE se debe exclusivamente a que el Estado español "no quiere". Al acto acudieron también los exconsejeros huidos en Bélgica Antoni Comín, Clara Ponsatí, Lluís Puig y Meritxell Serret.

