Pablo Casado ha comunicado al líder de su partido en el País Vasco, Alfonso Alonso, que no será candidato en las elecciones vascas del 5 abril.

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, junto a Alfonso Alonso en noviembre de 2019. EUROPA PRESS

Ha sido el propio Alonso el que ha hecho este anuncio a través de las redes sociales en un texto en el que da a conocer esta decisión de Casado y agradece "todo el apoyo del PP vasco que es y será siempre" su partido.

Alonso ha explicado que se siente "patriota vasco y patriota español" y que, por eso, siempre ha defendido en Euskadi "un proyecto compartido". "No me gusta el nacionalismo porque me gustan las personas y no hay nada por encima de su dignidad y de su libertad individual", añade.

El pacto entre PP y Cs, el detonante

La secretaria general del PP vasco, Amaya Fernández, afirmaba que su formación en Euskadi "ha apostado" por la coalición electoral con Ciudadanos de cara a las elecciones autonómicas del 5 de abril "desde el minuto uno", pero ha añadido que dicha coalición debe "ajustarse a la realidad de la política vasca y a lo que significa el PP vasco".

La coalición no contaba con el aval del hasta entonces líder y presidente de la formación en esta comunidad, Alfonso Alonso. En enero, Borja Sémper, el verso libre de los conservadores, abandonaba el partido para irse a una empresa privada. Con su retirada de la política, abandonaba el PP uno de los espíritus más críticos con la deriva derechista del partido.

