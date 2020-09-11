Estás leyendo: Ciudadanos apoyará que el Congreso investigue al PP por 'Kitchen' y critica que Sánchez "tape la corrupción" de Podemos

La líder Cs no ha precisado si apoyaría la comisión de investigación que han propuesto el PSOE y Unidas Podemos o la que plantean los grupos independentistas del Congreso, Más País-Equo y Compromís.

La líder de Cs, Inés Arrimadas, interviene en la primera sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso, en Madrid. EUROPA PRESS/E. Parra. POOL
La líder de Cs, Inés Arrimadas, interviene en la primera sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso, en Madrid. EUROPA PRESS/E. Parra. POOL

La presidenta de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, ha confirmado este viernes que su partido apoyará que el Congreso cree una comisión de investigación sobre la Operación Kitchen, relativa al supuesto espionaje del PP a su extesorero Luis Bárcenas, pero ha lamentado que, en cambio, los diputados no puedan investigar las cuentas de Podemos porque el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, "tapa la corrupción" de su socio.

"Nosotros siempre hemos apoyado las comisiones de investigación de casos graves de corrupción que están en los juzgados", ha declarado, en una entrevista en RNE, recogida por Europa Press. Así ha respondido cuando le han preguntado si Cs votará a favor de que se cree una comisión de investigación parlamentaria sobre la Operación Kitchen, aunque no ha precisado si apoyaría la que han propuesto el PSOE y Unidas Podemos o la que plantean los grupos independentistas del Congreso, Más País-Equo y Compromís.

A continuación, Arrimadas ha calificado de "increíble y lamentable" que, mientras los partidos del gobierno apuestan por investigar al PP, que está en la oposición, Sánchez "esté tapando la corrupción de Podemos". Ambos intentan "desviar la atención con otra comisión de investigación de otro caso que también es muy grave y que, por tanto, nosotros, evidentemente, apoyaremos", ha añadido.

Precisamente, Cs ha registrado este viernes en la Cámara Baja una batería de preguntas dirigidas al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, sobre las amenazas que ha dicho sufrir José Manuel Calvente, exresponsable del equipo de legal de Podemos, tras denunciar supuestas irregularidades en la financiación de la formación morada.

