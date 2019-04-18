Público
Caso Kitchen Sánchez revela que hay "pruebas fundadas" del uso de la policía política por el PP para espiar a Bárcenas

El presidente ha querido subrayar de esta manera la colaboración de su Gobierno con la investigación que lleva a cabo la Audiencia Nacional.

Pedro Sánchez señala que hay 'pruebas fundadas' sobre el caso Kitchen. Europa Press

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha revelado este jueves que entre la documentación que su Ejecutivo ha remitido a la Audiencia Nacional que investiga el caso Kitchen hay "pruebas fundadas" del uso de la Policía por el Ejecutivo anterior de Mariano Rajoy para espiar al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas y su mujer con el fin de intentar obstaculizar la investigación judicial en marcha sobre la financiación irregular del partido.

"Cuando vimos la información a la que hemos podido acceder es evidente que hay pruebas fundadas de que se han producido las dos cosas", ha desvelado en una entrevista en Onda Cero, en referencia también a que algunos de los miembros de esa brigada policial se dedicaron a espiar a adversarios políticos del PP, entre ellos al líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.

Sánchez ha querido subrayar de esta manera la colaboración de su Gobierno con la investigación que lleva a cabo la Audiencia Nacional, que solicitó el acceso a determinados documentos clasificados y que el Consejo de Ministros autorizó a consultar al juez.

Y ha sostenido que desde su llegada a La Moncloa, se puso fin a este tipo de actividades. "Las cloacas del Estado terminaron el día de la moción", ha asegurado.

