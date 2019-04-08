Público
Las cloacas del Estado Un policía confiesa el asalto extraoficial al domicilio en el que Bárcenas guardaba información comprometida para el PP

Uno de agentes que participó en la 'operación Kitchen' declara ante el juez que el exchófer de Bárcenas colaboró en la entrada a uno de los domicilios en el que el extesorero guardaba las copias de los discos duros que contenía información sobre la 'caja B' del PP.

El extesorero del PP Luís Bárcenas y su esposa, Rosalía Iglesias | AFP

Uno de los policías que participó en la operación Kitchen declara ante el juez que el chófer de Luís Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos, ayudó en el operativo policial que consistía en el asalto a uno de los inmuebles de la familia Bárcenas, al que los agentes se referían en clave como "el zulo".

Según las declaraciones del agente, al menos una de las entradas al estudio en el que Bárcenas y su esposa, Rosalía Iglesias, guardaban la documentación que comprometía al PP fue llevada a cabo sin mandato judicial, según informa este lunes El Mundo

Esta información confirma el acceso extraoficial de la Policía a las propiedades de los Bárcenas que, ayudados por el exchófer del extesorero del PP, se dirigían a localizar pruebas contra el partido. Por ello, la Fiscalía Anticorrupción considera probado que durante el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy varios directivos del Ministerio del Interior “abusaron de sus funciones”.

Ríos habría colaborado en la entrada de los agentes al inmueble facilitando las claves de la alarma, así como el lugar exacto en el que el Bárcenas ocultaba la documentación recabada durante los años en los que fue tesorero del PP. No obstante, el testigo asegura que no se sustrajo documentación en el operativo.

Entre dicha documentación se incluiría una relación, elaborada por Rosalía Iglesias, del material del que disponía el matrimonio contra el partido entre la que se encontraría una supuesta copia de los discos duros con información sobre la caja B del PP, destruidos a martillazos por el partido en su sede de Génova.

