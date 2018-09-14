La Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) de Madrid ha denunciado a la policía el borrado de 5.400 correos electrónicos de la cuenta del Instituto de Derecho Público (IDP), el centro investigado por la jueza del caso Máster. Los mensajes eliminados incluyen el periodo en el que Cristina Cifuentes, Pablo Casado y Carmen Montón cursaron sus polémicos másteres.
El director provisional del centro adscrito a la URJC, Pablo Acosta, alertó el pasado 20 de julio a la policía del borrado de los correos al considerarlo "sospechoso", según apunta el sumario de la causa al que ha tenido acceso El País, ya que eran mensajes enviados o recibidos desde 2008 hasta 2014.
Enrique Álvarez Conde, exdirector del IDP, sacó 3.000 euros en efectivo apenas un mes antes de que estallara el escándalo de los másteres, iniciado por el posgrado de Derecho Autonómico de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid.
Álvarez Conde era la única persona autorizada en las dos cuentas bancarias del Instituto que contaba hasta su cierre con un CIF distinto del de la propia universidad. La cuenta de la que extrajo esos 3.000 euros está abierta en el banco italiano MedioLanum que servía para invertir en productos financieros de alto riesgo, informa la citada cadena.
Estas cantidades se suman a otras detectadas a raíz de las investigaciones judiciales sobre este responsable, quien ya había realizado pagos mediante dicha tarjeta para la compra de pescado y carne para las cenas navideñas, comidas en restaurantes, la suscripción a la plataforma Spotify, el repostaje en estaciones de servicio y el pago de artículos en unos grandes almacenes en vísperas de Nochebuena de 2016, así como las transferencias bancarias a cuentas de su hija.
El Consejo de Gobierno de la Rey Juan Carlos apartó de sus funciones a Álvarez Conde tras la polémica de los másteres y nombró el 25 de abril nuevo director provisional a Pablo Acosta.
