Catalunya ERC ganaría unas elecciones catalanas, con un empate PSC-JxCat y una caída de Cs 

El 48,3% de los catalanes rechaza la independencia y un 44% la apoya, según una encuesta del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió de la Generalitat (CEO) realizada entre el 25 de junio y el 17 de julio.

Oriol Junqueras y Carles Puigdemont en el Parlament. EFE/Archivo

Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) ganaría unas elecciones catalanas si se celebrasen ahora con entre 38 y 40 diputados, mientras que JxCat obtendría entre 25 y 27 escaños, el PSC 25, Cs entre 23 y 24, los comuns serían quintos con entre 11 y 12 diputados, la CUP, entre seis y siete, y el PP quedaría último con tres.

Así lo refleja una encuesta del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió de la Generalitat (CEO), realizada entre el 25 de junio y el 17 de julio, antes del debate de investidura de Pedro Sánchez- con una muestra de 1.500 personas y un margen de error de 2,53, que adelanta El Periódico.

En cuanto a la valoración de los líderes políticos, el presidente de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, es el mejor valorado (con una nota de 6,26 sobre 10), mientras que el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y el expresident Carles Puigdemont suspenden con un 4,15 y un 4,31 respectivamente.

Por otro lado, la encuesta muestra que un 48,3% de los catalanes rechaza que Catalunya se convierta en un Estado independiente, mientras que un 44% la apoya, un 5,5% no lo sabe y un 2,1% no contesta.

La encuesta que ha sido presentada por el director del CEO, Jordi Argelaguet, ilustra cómo por primera vez desde junio de 2017 hay más catalanes en contra de la independencia que a favor.

De hecho, se han invertido las posiciones respecto al último barómetro de marzo de 2019: entonces el 48,4% apoyaba la independencia y el 44,1% la rechazaba.

