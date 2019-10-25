El presidente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) y del Supremo, Carlos Lesmes, ha cuestionado este viernes la "desmesurada e injusta" respuesta en las calles de Catalunya a la sentencia del procés, "un ejercicio de racionalidad" frente al que se ha puesto "el pataleo sin más" por parte de gente que ni siquiera la ha leído.
"Sinceramente, pienso que de todas las miles de personas que se manifestaban quizás alguna se había leído la sentencia, pero me da la impresión que muy poquitas de ellas; estaban protestando por algo que desconocen absolutamente", ha afirmado Lesmes en una entrevista en Onda Cero.
El presidente del Supremo considera que la reacción al fallo del Supremo "no es aceptable", porque "afecta a la convivencia y a la paz pública".
"La sentencia es un ejercicio de racionalidad (...) y frente a ese ejercicio se ha puesto en frente el pataleo sin más y además creo que no se la han leído", ha recalcado.
En cuanto al contenido de la resolución judicial, ha admitido que él y otros "muchos" creían que los líderes del procés sí pretendían subvertir el orden constitucional, pero el tribunal, tras el interrogatorio de cientos de testigos y el examen de miles de documentos, ha determinado "que realmente no tenían el verdadero propósito porque no podían materializarlo".
