Los datos de personas ingresadas empiezan a ser favorables y actualmente hay en los hospitales catalanes 534, 165 menos que el día anterior.

Ambiente en las Ramblas de Barcelona inusualmente vacia de turistas durante las restricciones a causa de la pandemia por la Covid-19 que afectan a Cataluña. EFE/ Marta Perez
Cataluña ha registrado hasta este sábado 97.981 casos confirmados acumulados de coronavirus, 1.367 más que en el recuento del viernes, informa la Conselleria de Salud a través de su página web.

Se han registrado 19 muertes más que en el último balance, y hasta el momento hay 12.745 fallecidos en Cataluña por la pandemia: 6.991 en hospital o centro sociosanitario, 4.118 en residencia, 813 en domicilio y 823 que no son clasificables por falta de información.

En cuanto a los pacientes ingresados actualmente, la cifra se sitúa en 534, lo que supone una reducción de 165 respecto al viernes, cuando había 699.

Un total de 98 pacientes se encuentran ingresados en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), cinco menos que en el balance anterior, cuando habían 103.

Y la tasa del riesgo de rebrote también ha bajado: el viernes alcanzaba un nivel de 163,05, mientras que 24 horas después está en 162,5.

En las residencias de ancianos ha habido hasta ahora 16.591 personas que han dado positivo, de las que 6.305 han muerto y 46 se encuentran actualmente ingresadas.

Por comarcas

Respecto a la comarca del Segrià (Lleida), desde el inicio de la pandemia ha habido 5.790 casos confirmados acumulados de coronavirus, de los que 166 han muerto, mientras que actualmente hay 64 pacientes ingresados -12 de ellos en la UCI-

En la comarca del Barcelonès (Barcelona) se han contabilizado 37.619 casos confirmados acumulados de coronavirus desde el inicio de la pandemia, con 5.277 muertes, mientras que actualmente hay 215 pacientes ingresados --38 de ellos en la UCI-. 

