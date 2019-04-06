Público
Caza Mentiras Electoral Es mentira que exista una "invasión islamista" como asegura Ortega Smith

Invadir es entrar por la fuerza. La "invasión islamista" de Europa de la que habla el número dos de Vox se traduce en que en España la población musulmana creció durante 2018 un 1,4%.

En la manifestación reclaman que 'son musulmanes, no terroristas' / EUROPA PRESS

Esta es la mentira

La Fiscalía va a investigar unas declaraciones de Javier Ortega Smith, el número dos de Vox, por si pudieran ser constitutivas de un delito de odio, que está penado con entre uno y cuatro años de cárcel. Ortega Smith aseguró en un acto celebrado en el casino de Agricultura de Valencia que el "enemigo común" es la "invasión islamista" de Europa. La investigación de la Fiscalía se abre tras la presentación de una denuncia por parte de la asociación Musulmanes contra la Islamofobia.

Esta es la verdad

Invadir es irrumpir, entrar por la fuerza. En este caso, la supuesta "invasión islamista" se traduce en que la población musulmana creció durante 2018 un 1,4% en España hasta los 1,95 millones, pasando de los 1,91 millones registrados en 2016 a los 1,95 millones en 2017, según datos recogidos por la Unión de Comunidades Islámicas de España (CIE) y el Observatorio Andalusí en el Estudio Demográfico de la Población Musulmana. Los musulmanes representan aproximadamente el 4% de la población total de habitantes en España.

