Esta es la mentira
La Fiscalía va a investigar unas declaraciones de Javier Ortega Smith, el número dos de Vox, por si pudieran ser constitutivas de un delito de odio, que está penado con entre uno y cuatro años de cárcel. Ortega Smith aseguró en un acto celebrado en el casino de Agricultura de Valencia que el "enemigo común" es la "invasión islamista" de Europa. La investigación de la Fiscalía se abre tras la presentación de una denuncia por parte de la asociación Musulmanes contra la Islamofobia.
Esta es la verdad
Invadir es irrumpir, entrar por la fuerza. En este caso, la supuesta "invasión islamista" se traduce en que la población musulmana creció durante 2018 un 1,4% en España hasta los 1,95 millones, pasando de los 1,91 millones registrados en 2016 a los 1,95 millones en 2017, según datos recogidos por la Unión de Comunidades Islámicas de España (CIE) y el Observatorio Andalusí en el Estudio Demográfico de la Población Musulmana. Los musulmanes representan aproximadamente el 4% de la población total de habitantes en España.
#Cazamentiras electoral
Participa en el #CazaMentirasElectoral de Público, enviándonos mensajes en Twitter o por correo electrónico a cazamentiras@publico.es con lo que consideres que es una mentira de campaña de alguno de nuestros políticos y coméntanos por qué crees que es mentira y cuál crees que debería ser la verdad.
Realizaremos las verificaciones correspondientes y lo publicaremos en nuestro diario. Además, haremos un seguimiento periódico de cuáles son los partidos que intentan engañar más a la ciudadanía durante la campaña electoral. Contamos contigo para conocer la verdad. ¿Te animas?
