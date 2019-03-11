Una investigación del diario The New York Times ha demostrado que un seguidor de Guaidó provocó el incendio del camión con ayuda humanitaria que acaparó portadas el mes pasado. En una grabación difundida por el medio puede verse cómo uno de los seguidores del autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela lanzó dos bombas molotov contra la policía venezolana y el trapo con fuego de uno de ellos acabó aterrizando sobre el vehículo y provocando el incendio.
El artículo pone en duda también que los camiones llevaran medicinas, como se ha repetido hasta la saciedad, y recuerda los tuits del vicepresidente estadounidense, Mike Pence y el asesor de seguridad nacional de Trump, John Bolton, que ahora quedan desmentidos.
Lo cierto es que en España también hubo quién difundió la supuesta noticia sin comprobar que ahora se ha demostrado falsa. Desde Spanish Revolution han difundido un vídeo recordando cuando Casado y Rivera la difundían.
“La comunidad internacional no puede mirar a otro lado mientras unos desgraciados queman alimentos y medicinas”, aseguró Albert Rivera en el Congreso de los Diputados. Pablo Casado no se quedó atrás y aseguro en un mitin que “el tirano maduro coge los camiones de ayuda humanitaria y los quema”.
En esta ocasión pocos van a preocuparse de decirle a @pablocasado_ que miente. pic.twitter.com/IsQ0sQU9mu
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) 11 de marzo de 2019
Exacto, lo estoy leyendo en el New York Times https://t.co/0qSv4pEmYG
— jesús (@juvenal_tw) 10 de marzo de 2019
Tanto @Albert_Rivera como @pablocasado_ mintieron sobre Venezuela.
No, el Gobierno de Maduro no quemó la supuesta ayuda humanitaria, fue la propia violenta oposición.
Lo de mentir en el Congreso debería estar penado.
¡DIFUNDE! pic.twitter.com/c7e2dRxKIs
— The CeяvantesFAQs (@CervantesFAQs) 11 de marzo de 2019
