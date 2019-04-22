Esta es la mentira
El candidato del PP a la presidencia del Gobierno, Pablo Casado, ha alertado este lunes en Canarias, en la Casa del Vino de El Sauzal (Tenerife), de "luces en ámbar" en lo que se refiere a los números del turismo en Canarias, que, a su juicio, han quedado patentes con "las últimas cifras turísticas en Canarias" y ha pedido "tener cuidado" con esa tendencia turística que él considera a la baja.
Esta es la verdad
Canarias cerró el año 2018 con la mayor cifra de turistas peninsulares de toda la década y un 5% más que el año anterior, con más de 1,7 millones de viajeros peninsulares a las islas. No se había logrado superar la barrera de los 1,7 millones de visitantes peninsulares desde 2010, cuando fueron a Canarias 1.708.317 personas procedentes de la Península. Sí recibió el archipiélago el año pasado un 3% menos de visitantes a nivel global. No obstante, los 15,5 millones de personas que viajaron por vacaciones a las islas convirtieron 2018 el segundo mejor año de la historia después de un excepcional 2017.
Pero ya que Casado habla de “los últimos datos”, según el Instituto Canario de Estadística, el mes de febrero de 2019 fueron a Canarias un total de 1.294.947 turistas, lo que supone un aumento de 13.969 turistas (1,1%) con respecto al mismo mes de 2018.
Los turistas residentes en el extranjero ascendieron a 1.184.358 un 0,04% más que en el mismo periodo del año pasado y los residentes en España fueron 110.589, un 13,9% más que en el mismo periodo del año pasado.
Si a Casado lo que le preocupa es e Brexit, los turistas procedentes del Reino Unido fueron de nuevo los más numerosos en Canarias en febrero (389.878), seguidos de los turistas alemanes (235.308).
