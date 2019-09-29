Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

CDR Una veintena de CDR protestan en la Fiesta de la Rosa del PSC a la que acude Pedro Sánchez

Los concentrados ante las puertas de acceso a la Pineda de Gavà portan una pancarta en que se puede leer: 'El Estado encarcela, el pueblo responde". 

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Imagen de un CDR. EUROPA PRESS

Imagen de un CDR. EUROPA PRESS

Una veintena de miembros de los CDR se han concentrado en la Pineda de Gavà (Barcelona) para protestar frente a la Fiesta de la Rosa del PSC, a la que acude el líder del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez.

Los concentrados ante las puertas de acceso a la Pineda de Gavà portan una pancarta en que se puede leer: 'El Estado encarcela / el pueblo responde / Comienza la revuelta / CDR'.

Además de Sánchez, en el acto político participan la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet; el presidente del Senado, Manel Cruz; el primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta; el líder socialista en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, y la alcaldesa de Gavà, Raquel Sánchez.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad