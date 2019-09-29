Una veintena de miembros de los CDR se han concentrado en la Pineda de Gavà (Barcelona) para protestar frente a la Fiesta de la Rosa del PSC, a la que acude el líder del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez.
Los concentrados ante las puertas de acceso a la Pineda de Gavà portan una pancarta en que se puede leer: 'El Estado encarcela / el pueblo responde / Comienza la revuelta / CDR'.
Además de Sánchez, en el acto político participan la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet; el presidente del Senado, Manel Cruz; el primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta; el líder socialista en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, y la alcaldesa de Gavà, Raquel Sánchez.
