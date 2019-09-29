Público
Elecciones 10-N Ábalos compara al nuevo partido de Errejón con Ciudadanos: "No sabemos lo que va a durar"

Sobre una vuelta a la mesa de negociación tras el 10-N, si se dieran los números, el ministro de Fomento en funciones tampoco lo ve del todo claro: "Es que yo no creo que la solución a los problemas de España sea el Gobierno de coalición", asegura.

El secretario de organización del PSOE y ministro de Fomento, Jose Luis Ábalos. / ÓSCAR CAÑAS (EP)

El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha puesto al mismo nivel a Más País y Ciudadanos: "No se trata de que Más País sea una cuestión de moda, se trata de que hay que asentarse y no sé lo que va a durar. Con Cs pasa lo mismo", ha asegurado el político. 

Estas declaraciones se producen en el marco de una entrevista en El Intermedio, programa de La Sexta. Ábalos también habla sobre las negociaciones fallidas entre su partido y Podemos: "El problema de Unidas Podemos fue no poner todo el acento en la agenda social. En otros aspectos como la integridad territorial u otros asuntos de Estado es muy difícil que nos pongamos de acuerdo”, declara. 

Sobre una vuelta a la mesa de negociación tras el 10-N, si se dieran los números, el ministro de Fomento en funciones tampoco lo ve del todo claro: "Es que yo no creo que la solución a los problemas de España sea el Gobierno de coalición", asegura. 

