Catalunya Los ciudadanos de Catalunya que se oponen a la independencia superan a los partidarios

Según la encuesta del Centro de Estudios de Opinión hecha pública este viernes, un 48,6% no quiere un Estado independiente, frente al 47,2% que sí.

Los ciudadanos de Catalunya que se oponen a la independencia superan a los partidarios. Pixabay/EP

Los ciudadanos de Catalunya que se oponen a la independencia superan a los partidarios, con un 48,6% que no quieren que sea un Estado independiente y un 47,2% que sí, según la encuesta del Centro de Estudios de Opinión (CEO) hecha pública este viernes. Es la primera vez desde junio de 2017 que los contrarios a la independencia de Catalunya superan a los favorables.

Un 49,3% de los encuestados ve poco probable que el Gobierno ofrezca a Catalunya un acuerdo que sea aceptable por la mayoría del Parlament, un 27,4% nada probable, un 13,9 bastante probable y un 5,9 muy probable.

