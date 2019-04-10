Público
Cloacas del Estado La Fiscalía certifica que existió una "organización criminal en la cúpula de la Policía"

El auto del caso Tándem asegura que había un "entendimiento" entre los comisarios José Manuel Villarejo y Enrique García Castaño. Esta colaboración entre ambos les sitúa muy próximos a la estructura delictiva de un modo "innegable". 

A la izquierda, el exjefe de la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo de la Policía Enrique García Castaño llega a la Audiencia Nacional acompañado por su abogado. (JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO | EFE)

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha certificado que en la cúpula de la Policía en España existió una "organización criminal" de la que tanto el comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo y el comisario principal Enrique García Castaño, conocido como El Gordo, eran miembros. Así lo expone el Ministerio Público en un documento en el que pedía el pasado 24 de enero al titular Juzgado Central de Instrucción 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García-Castellón, que acumulara en la pieza principal las diligencias abiertas para investigar las actividades presuntamente delictivas de García Castaño, según ha adelantado El Independiente

En el auto del caso Tándem se asegura que existía un "entendimiento" entre ambos comisarios, un hecho "incuestionable" en el marco de la pieza denominada Kitchen, relacionada con el dispositivo que la Policía Nacional puso en marcha en 2013 para robar presuntamente documentos comprometedores para la cúpula de la Policía que estaban en manos del ex tesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas. 

"Ambos reconocen haber intentado contactar con Sergio Ríos por diversos medios, se involucran en el operativo, se interesan en el resultado y gestionan una información que nunca llegaría ser judicializada"

El juez ha apuntado que "la relación directa de ambos investigados con quienes intervienen en el proyecto, principalmente Sergio Ríos Esgueva [antiguo chófer de Bárcenas] y Andrés Gómez Gordo [inspector de Policía], no resulta explicable sino dentro de este marco colaborativo. Ambos reconocen haber intentado contactar con Sergio Ríos por diversos medios, ambos se involucran en el operativo, se interesan en el resultado del operativo y gestionan una información que nunca llegaría ser judicializada". "Esta colaboración por sí sola presenta una coordinación en el tiempo que les sitúa muy próximos a la organización delictiva, pero que en todo caso cualquiera que sea su denominación determina necesariamente una investigación conjunta", ha añadido. 

De este modo, el juez del caso Tándem ha señalado que, aunque en un inicio la integración en la organización criminal no estaba "suficientemente acreditada", ahora, con el avance de la investigación, considera que es "innegable". Por ello, la Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha optado por acumular las diligencias sobre García Castaño en el procedimiento principal. 

