barcelona
El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, y el exconseller de Acción Exterior de la Generalitat y diputado de ERC en el Parlament, Ernest Maragall, han presentado en los juzgados de Barcelona una querella contra el exdirector del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI) Félix Roldán y la empresa NSO Group por la presunta intercepción de comunicaciones y "espionaje informático".
En un comunicado este jueves, ambos han anunciado la querella contra Roldán, que era el director del CNI cuando se produjeron estos presuntos ataques informáticos en los teléfonos de Torrent y Maragall a través del programa Pegasus, un sistema de la empresa NSO Group que solo está al alcance de policías y sistemas de inteligencia estatales.
Según ambos políticos republicanos, esta semana Whatsapp ha confirmado que son unas 1.400 las personas afectadas por este ataque en 2019 y la querella pide que se tome declaración como investigados a Roldán y a los responsables de la empresa NSO Group.
Público ya desveló que los políticos catalanes fueron espiados desde 2015 con un sistema que las cloacas de Interior compraron a Israel y que el fiscal fue informado de la compra ilegal de dicho sistema de espionaje, pero se negó a investigarlo.
Así mismo, Podemos, ERC, Junts, la CUP, PNV, EH Bildu, BNG, Más País y Compromís registraron una petición para crear en el Congreso una comisión de investigación "sobre el espionaje e intromisión a la privacidad e intimidad de líderes políticos y personas individuales por parte de estructuras públicas del Estado".
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
