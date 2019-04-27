Todo listo para las elecciones generales de este 28 de abril, a las que están llamados a votar más de 36,8 millones electores. Si no se ha solicitado el voto por correo, ya no queda otra alternativa que acudir este domingo a tu colegio electoral asignado.

Todos los votantes deberían haber recibido ya en el domicilio en el que estén empadronados la tarjeta censal en la que se indica el centro de votación en el que deberán depositar su papeleta este domingo. También se indica en ella el distrito y la mesa correspondiente.

Si no has recibido la tarjeta censal o no la tienes a mano y necesitas saber en qué lugar tienes que ejercer tu derecho, el Estado ha facilitado un servicio de consulta online para comprobar los datos de inscripción en el censo electoral en este apartado de la web del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Para consultar tu centro de votación en este sitio web es necesario contar con un certificado electrónico de los ofrecidos en la Sede Electrónica del INE. Si no dispones de este certificado, podrá consultar en su Ayuntamiento o Delegación Provincial de la Oficina del Censo Electoral. También puede obtener más información en el teléfono 901101 900.