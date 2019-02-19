La diputada en el Parlament, Elisenda Alamany, dejará el grupo de los comuns en la Cámara catalana, han explicado fuentes de la formación. Según ha informado Nació Digital, la exportavoz del grupo formalizará su marcha del espacio este miércoles después de meses en los que se han podido ver desavenencias entre la dirección del partido y la diputada, que impulsó la plataforma Soberanistes crítica con la cúpula de la formación.

Alamany no ha aclarado si deja su acta de diputada y, si no lo hace, el grupo de los comuns perderá un escaño pasando a tener siete y ella será diputada no adscrita. Si deja el Parlament, el coordinador de programa y miembro de la Comisión Ejecutiva del partido, Marc Parés, ocupará su puesto en el hemiciclo, ya que es el siguiente en la lista electoral que CatECP presentó a elecciones catalanas del 21 de diciembre.

Soberanistas, un nuevo futuro en común

En la presentación de la plataforma, también estuvo presente otro de los diputados de los comuns en el Parlament: el diputado Joan Josep Nuet. Esta plataforma ha dado respaldo a diversas coaliciones electorales que se están construyendo en Catalunya de cara a las municipales en ciudades como Girona, Badalona, Sant Boi y Cerdanyola.

Fuentes del grupo parlamentario aseguran que "hace mucho tiempo que Elisenda tenía un proyecto personal" y no se muestran sorprendidos porque tome esta decisión a dos meses de unas elecciones. "En Catalunya en Comú seguimos concentrados en las elecciones generales. Ganarlas es importante. No nos distraeremos de este objetivo", zanjan.