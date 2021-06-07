Estás leyendo: Madrid recurre ante la Audiencia Nacional las medidas del ocio nocturno propuestas por Sanidad

Público
Público

Comunidad de Madrid Madrid recurre ante la Audiencia Nacional las medidas del ocio nocturno propuestas por Sanidad

La nueva hoja de ruta es "arbitraria y atenta contra el sentido común e interés de los madrileños", ha declarado la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid.

La presidenta en funciones de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno, ete miércoles en la Real Casa de Correos.
La presidenta en funciones de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno en la Real Casa de Correos. Luca Piergiovanni / EFE

madrid

La Comunidad de Madrid ha presentado ante la Audiencia Nacional un recurso contencioso administrativo contra las órdenes de Declaración de Actuaciones Coordinadas del 2 y 4 de junio. En ellas, Sanidad propone una hoja de ruta para reabrir desde ya en los territorios de menor incidencia el ocio nocturno y flexibilizar los horarios de la hostelería, así como restringir los de las comunidades con mayor incidencia, según lo acordado en el Consejo Interterritorial de Salud y publicadas el sábado en el BOE.

En su recurso, la Comunidad de Madrid solicita medidas cautelarísimas y cautelares contra unas restricciones que, en opinión del Gobierno regional en funciones, "causan un daño inmediato, irreparable e insubsanable".

"Hemos presentado un recurso en la Audiencia Nacional contra las normas frente a la covid que el gobierno de Sánchez quiere aplicar en Madrid. Son arbitrarias y atentan contra el sentido común e interés de los madrileños. Para seguir arruinando a la gente que no cuenten conmigo", ha escrito en su cuenta de Twitter la presidenta madrileña en funciones, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Las medidas contemplan la reapertura del ocio nocturno hasta las tres de la madrugada en los territorios de menor incidencia (nivel 1 de riesgo o nueva normalidad), es decir, los que cuentan con menos de 50 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes. También podrá reabrir el ocio nocturno en los territorios de riesgo medio hasta las dos de la madrugada.

El documento establece asimismo la ampliación del número de comensales por mesa, diez en exterior y seis en interior, con una distancia de 1,5 metros, 2 para poder fumar en los territorios de bajo riesgo, que además podrán celebrar actos multitudinarios al aire libre con un aforo de hasta 5.000 personas, 2.500 para las comunidades que presenten un riesgo medio de contagios.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público