Conferencia Episcopal La Iglesia destina más de la mitad de los 35 millones del superávit de la casilla de la renta a tapar el agujero de 13TV

La Conferencia Episcopal destinó 12 millones a Cáritas frente a los 20 millones que invirtió en 13TV entre 2016 y 2017.

El presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal, Ricardo Blázquez. EFE / Juan Carlos Hidalgo

La Iglesia ha ingresado un superávit de 35 millones entre 2016 y 2017, según los datos registrados en la memoria de la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE). De este dinero público, 20 millones se han invertido en TRECE (la cadena que antes se llamaba 13TV). El resto -15,2 millones- se ha destinado a su fondo de reserva, según recoge InfoLibre.

La recaudación de la Conferencia Episcopal sigue aumentando. Este 2018 ha llegado a recaudar 267,8 millones de euros del IRPF, la cifra más alta desde 2007. Se trata de 11,6 millones más que el año anterior.

La inversión que hace esta institución a la cadena es mucho mayor al dinero destinado a las labores sociales de Cáritas entre estos dos años. Algo más de 12 millones se destina a la organización benéfica frente a los 20 millones que se invierten a tapar el agujero de 13TV.  

Además, hay que añadir que su campaña para que los contribuyentes marquen la casilla a su favor en la Declaración de la Renta cuesta cinco millones en estas fechas, ya que le ha reportado 3.000 millones desde 2007.

