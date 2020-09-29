Estás leyendo: El Congreso avala tramitar la reforma de la ley mordaza con el rechazo de PP y Vox, que ensalzan la norma

La mayoría absoluta de los grupos de la Cámara anuncian su voto favorable a la admisión a trámite de la reforma de la ley de seguridad ciudadana registrada por el PNV. El PP, que se sumó a principios de 2019 a buena parte de los acuerdos para modificar la norma, cambia de criterio y le declara la guerra a la reforma.

El diputado del PNV Mikel Legarda durante la presentación de la reforma de la ley mordaza en el Congreso / EFE

La reforma de la ley mordaza volverá a ser admitida a trámite por el Congreso de los Diputados, pero en esta ocasión el PP se cae de los acuerdos para modificar la norma que sí respaldó hace dos legislaturas, a principios de 2019. La mayoría absoluta de los grupos de la Cámara Baja han anunciado este martes su voto favorable a la proposición de ley registrada y defendida por el PNV, salvo la CUP, que optará por una abstención (y el registro de una reforma propia de la ley) y el PP y Vox, que votarán en contra.

Al final de la XII Legislatura, en febrero de 2019, los grupos habían alcanzado un amplio consenso en la Comisión de Interior para modificar hasta 36 de los artículos de la ley de seguridad ciudadana, logrando acuerdos importantes en materias como la prohibición de los registros corporales con desnudos en la calle o la despenalización de la toma de imágenes a policías durante su actuación en manifestaciones.

Una buena parte de estos acuerdos fueron respaldados por el PP, por lo que la reforma de la ley de seguridad ciudadana (que en ese momento se trabajaba sobre un texto refundido de dos proposiciones de ley, una del PNV y otra del PSOE) avanzó sobremanera, y seguramente hubiera salido adelante si no se hubiera producido el adelanto electoral de abril de 2019. Los de Pablo Casado, sin embargo, han cambiado de criterio este martes y se han declarado contrarios a reformar la ley mordaza por considerarla "necesaria" en el momento actual.

